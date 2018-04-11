A Weekend of Musical Remembrances and More

We get a preview of some of the live music happening in the region this weekend.

Thursday, Apr. 12

Crusade and the Big Hog Band at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville)- Tickets $10, 7 to 9 p.m.

A Tribute to Joseph Israel w/ Rochelle Bradshaw, Jeff Kearney, The Irie Lions and more at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Proceeds benefit the family, suggested minimum donation is $10, 6 to 10 p.m.

