A Weekend of Musical Remembrances and More
We get a preview of some of the live music happening in the region this weekend.
Thursday, Apr. 12
- Crusade and the Big Hog Band at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville)- Tickets $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 13
- Tom Petty Tribute show by Let’s Talk Figures at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Tickets $12, from 9 p.m. to midnight
- Count Tutu at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville)- $7 cover, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Birds of Chicago, Smokey and the Mirror at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville)- Tickets $10 in advance, only 60 seats available, 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 14
- Jenna & Martin at The Roost Lounge (Fayetteville)- 7 to 10 p.m.
- Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Emily Rowland at Kingfish (Fayetteville)- 9 p.m. to midnight
- Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Fayetteville) - Music at 7:30, donations for Magdalene Serenity House taken at the door
- Sam and the Stylees at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs)- $5 cover, begins at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 15
- A Tribute to Joseph Israel w/ Rochelle Bradshaw, Jeff Kearney, The Irie Lions and more at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Proceeds benefit the family, suggested minimum donation is $10, 6 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 17
- I’m With Her at Walton Arts Center - Tickets $29 to $49, music begins at 7 p.m.