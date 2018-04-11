Walton Family Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance Launch Artist Grant Program

Sixty artists residing in Benton, Washington, Carroll, Sebastian and Crawford counties over the next three years will be chosen to participate in Artists 360. The program is administered by the Mid-America Arts Alliance, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., and it is funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Individual artists across disciplines can apply for $7,500 grants to produce major works, and $1,500 grants are being made available to art students. Grantee artists will also network to learn best practices on building sustainable careers. First-year applications will be accepted starting May 1 with awards announced in September.