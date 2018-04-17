High School Woodworking Class Fabricates Ecological Surveillance Skiffs

Ten students at Clear Spring School in Eureka Springs have spent part of their school year fabricating two wooden skiffs outfitted with large wooden oars. They have been guided by noted Arkansas woodworker Doug Stowe, and we follow the young woodworkers from shop to shore to observe the inaugural launch of both rowboats on Lake Leatherwood west of Eureka Springs. The skiffs will be used both as school recreational craft for the children and environmental monitoring platforms to measure water quality in the Lake Leatherwood watershed.