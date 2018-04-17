High School Woodworking Class Fabricates Ecological Surveillance Skiffs
Teacher Doug Stowe rows a skiff handcrafted by Hannah Youngblood (left) and Lucy Smith (right) on Lake Leatherwood.
J. Froelich
Clear Spring School high school students pose with wood two skiffs their class spent weeks building inside the Eureka Springs School of the Arts woodshop (credit Doug Stowe).
courtesy: Doug Stowe
Woodshop teacher Doug Stowe instructs students before a test launch on Lake Leatherwood.
J. Froelich
High School Teacher Zack Trent steadies the skiff as students climb aboard.
J. Froelich
Hannah Youngblood prepares to row out classmates Lilla Mahurin and Lucy Smith.
J. Froelich
Lilla Mahurin, Hannah Youngblood and Lucy Smith observe their craft far from shore.
J. Froelich
Clear Spring School students Cyrano Mahurin and Ozric Maese test paddle their handcrafted wood skiff in the deep waters of Lake Leatherwood.
J. Froelich
Ten students at Clear Spring School in Eureka Springs have spent part of their school year fabricating two wooden skiffs outfitted with large wooden oars. They have been guided by noted Arkansas woodworker Doug Stowe, and we follow the young woodworkers from shop to shore to observe the inaugural launch of both rowboats on Lake Leatherwood west of Eureka Springs. The skiffs will be used both as school recreational craft for the children and environmental monitoring platforms to measure water quality in the Lake Leatherwood watershed.