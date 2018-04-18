A Bit More Blues This Weekend
The musical itinerary this weekend includes a healthy helping of blues, rock and roll, and a little bit of country-folk.
Wednesday, Apr. 18
- Railroad Earth at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - single night tickets $22, two-night tickets $40, from 8 p.m.
Thursday, Apr. 19
- Aaron Kamm and the One Drops at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 20
- Willi Carlisle, Okay Crawdad, The She, Molasses Disaster and Ramona & the Phantoms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - donations at the door for the bands and the venue, 8 p.m.
- Vernon Reid of Living Colour at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20, VIP early access tickets are $35, 8 p.m.
- Ed Gerhard at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 21
- Luke Winslow King at Basin Park (Eureka Springs) - FREE, 5 to 7 p.m.
- The Lucky Losers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight
- Broncho at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - tickets $15, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Monday, Apr. 23
- Ladies Night and Lost John at Maxine’s Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.