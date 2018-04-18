A Bit More Blues This Weekend

The musical itinerary this weekend includes a healthy helping of blues, rock and roll, and a little bit of country-folk.

Wednesday, Apr. 18

Railroad Earth at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - single night tickets $22, two-night tickets $40, from 8 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 19



Aaron Kamm and the One Drops at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 8 to 11 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 20



Saturday, Apr. 21



Luke Winslow King at Basin Park (Eureka Springs) - FREE, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lucky Losers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight

Broncho at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - tickets $15, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Monday, Apr. 23

