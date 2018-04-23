Springdale Teacher Takes Migrant Trail Walk

Participants in the Migrant Trail Walk trace a 70-mile path along the U.S.-Mexico border to raise awareness about migrant deaths occurring there. The walk, now in its 15th year, stretches from from Sasabe, Sonora, Mexico to Tucson, Ariz.. Last year, 75 year-old Springdale elementary school teacher Laura Villegas trekked the trail and plans to do so again this Memorial Day. She describes the experience as intense and revelatory.