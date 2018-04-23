Springdale Teacher Takes Migrant Trail Walk

Participants in the Migrant Trail Walk trace a 70-mile path along the U.S.-Mexico border to raise awareness about migrant deaths occurring there. The walk, now in its 15th year, stretches from from Sasabe, Sonora, Mexico to Tucson, Ariz.. Last year, 75 year-old Springdale elementary school teacher Laura Villegas trekked the trail and plans to do so again this Memorial Day. She describes the experience as intense and revelatory.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.