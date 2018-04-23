© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

Springdale Teacher Takes Migrant Trail Walk

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 23, 2018 at 11:47 AM CDT
courtesy: Migrant Trail Walk
Springdale resident Laura Villegas, fifth person from the front wearing a red bandana, hikes a remote Arizona highway during the 14th annual Migrant Trail Walk in June 2017.

Participants in the Migrant Trail Walk trace a 70-mile path along the U.S.-Mexico border to raise awareness about migrant deaths occurring there. The walk, now in its 15th year, stretches from from Sasabe, Sonora, Mexico to Tucson, Ariz.. Last year, 75 year-old Springdale elementary school teacher Laura Villegas trekked the trail and plans to do so again this Memorial Day. She describes the experience as intense and revelatory.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
