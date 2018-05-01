© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local Filmmaker Screens Documentary at Bentonville Film Festival

Published May 1, 2018 at 12:48 PM CDT
bff_rikers_documentary.png
Courtesy: Garret Hubbard
/
Still from 'Rikers: Innocence Lost'

Garrett Hubbard recently moved to Bentonville from Washington, D.C., and a documentary he co-produced will be screened this week at the Bentonville Film Festival. Rikers: Innocence Lost will be screened at 12 p.m. Wednesday and at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Walmart Museum as part of the Shorts Competition. The documentary focuses on the toll Rikers Island jail takes on the people who are incarcerated there and those who are just held waiting for trial.

 

