New Arkansas Nonprofit to Serve Adoptive Birth Mothers

Shared Beginnings, headquartered in Fayetteville, is scheduled to formallly open next month. The organization aims to provide comprehensive resources to pregnant women seeking private adoptions. Staff, who are adoption experts, also advocate for legislative adoption reform in Arkansas to better protect birth mothers. We talk with Shared Beginnings founder and executive director Michaela Monti.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.