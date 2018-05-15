Psychotherapist Teaches How to Practice Humor

Don Streit is a licensed clinical social worker. He will offer a workshop on the use of humor in treatment from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 24 at the Jones Center in Springdale. The workshop is sponsored by the group Northwest Arkansas Medical Social Workers. The cost is $45, with continuing education units offered to professionals who attend. The public is also welcome. To register contact Don Streit via Facebook.
