Holiday Weekend Offers Variety of Music

The holiday weekend offers a variety of choices when it comes to live music performances.

Wednesday May 23

Air Loom at Arsaga’s at the Depot (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday May 24



Jason Eady at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 10 p.m.

The Underhill Family Orchestra at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - No cover, 8 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Preston at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - No cover, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday May 25



Saturday May 26



Sunday May 27

