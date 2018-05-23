Holiday Weekend Offers Variety of Music
The holiday weekend offers a variety of choices when it comes to live music performances.
Wednesday May 23
- Air Loom at Arsaga’s at the Depot (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday May 24
- Jason Eady at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 10 p.m.
- The Underhill Family Orchestra at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - No cover, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Tyler Preston at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - No cover, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday May 25
- The Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Sad Palomino, The Phlegms and Mouton at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $3 cover, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- TownHouseFire at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday May 26
- TownHouseFire at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - No cover, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Last Saturday feat. The Lark and the Loon, Chase Hunter Chamberlain and Caleb Ryan Martin at American Legion Post 27 (Fayetteville) - No cover, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- The Crumbs at Core Public House Mall Ave. (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Tim Budig Band at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5 cover, 9 p.m.
Sunday May 27
- Monk is King at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 7 to 10 p.m.