Multiple Chances, Many Genres

This weekend's live music options range from rock to jazz, folk, synth pop, and more.

Thursday, May 31

Crescent City Combo at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.

Drawing Blanks at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Anitra Jay at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Jun 1



The Boss Tweeds at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.

Daikaiju and Witchsister at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 to 11 p.m.

Rotem Sivan Trio at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA tickets $10, 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Lost John at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 2



Sunday, June 3