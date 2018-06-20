Much Maligned Opossum Misunderstood

Andrea White, operator of Tender Heart Wildlife Rehab in Berryville, has rescued, rehabilitated and released thousands of baby and adult opossums. She dispels myths about the marsupial, which she says provides critical ecological services. She also discusses opossum's remarkable habits.
