Live Music Options Abound This Weekend
There are many options this weekend to see live rock and other styles of music through the weekend.
Wednesday, June 27
- Doug Deluca, Chris Byrne, Phillip Farris at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 to 11 p.m.
Thursday, June 28
- The Empty Pockets at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - FREE, 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 29
- David Starr and Ben Harris at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $20, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Moldilocks, Ankle Pop at Nomad’s Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Groovement, Deep Sequence, Me Like Bees at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- The Flipoff Pirates at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Fett’s Folly at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 30
- Walter Schmidt, Foggy Bobcat, Cameron Johnson at American Legion Post 27 (Fayetteville) - FREE, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Queen Anne’s Revenge at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10 but free for members and youth, 7 to 10 p.m.
- The Salty Dogs at Record (Bentonville) - $5, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, July 1
- Emily Rowland at City Pump (Rogers) - 1 to 2:30 p.m.