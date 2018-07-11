Photo Artist Eli Vega Teaches Fine Art Photography

Eureka Springs artist Eli Vega doesn't paint, draw or sculpt. He creates two-dimensional artworks using his camera. He also is passionate about sharing his methods with others, hosting workshop expeditions around the country, and he recently curated a national photography exhibit during the Eureka Springs May Festival of the Arts.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.