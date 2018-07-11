© 2022 KUAF
Photo Artist Eli Vega Teaches Fine Art Photography

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 11, 2018 at 2:21 PM CDT
eli_vega.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Eli Vega exhibits his photo artworks inside his home gallery in Eureka Springs.

Eureka Springs artist Eli Vega doesn't paint, draw or sculpt. He creates two-dimensional artworks using his camera. He also is passionate about sharing his methods with others, hosting workshop expeditions around the country, and he recently curated a national photography exhibit during the Eureka Springs May Festival of the Arts.

