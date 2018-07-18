Spectrum Living Solutions Plans Neurodiverse District

A new mixed-use neighborhood for neurodiverse adults is in the planning phase in northwest Arkansas. Spectrum Living Solutions was conceptualized three years ago by Ashton and Betts McCombs, who have a neurodiverse daughter on the autism spectrum. Project consultant Sandy Wright says the mixed-use district will feature housing, entertainment, recreation and businesses for neurodiverse residents and entrepreneurs.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.