Much Music, Little Time
From Fayetteville to Bentonville, Winslow to Rogers, and Siloam Springs to Eureka Springs, there are plenty of opportunities to see live music this weekend.
Wednesday July 25
- Dana Louise, Noah Richmond's Little Monster at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
Thursday July 26
- Mountain Sprout at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 at the door, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- The Memphis Strange at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Columbia Jones at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Melody Pond at The Cork and Keg (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday July 27
- Peacemaker Music Festival (Fort Smith) - Single day passes are $39, VIP 2-day passes are $175
- Hosty at Smoke and Barrel Tavern - Free, 10 p.m.
- The Silver Lining, Common Roots at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $5 suggested donation, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Smokey Folk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Jacob McCoy at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday July 28
- Trout Fishing in America at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - Free, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Nick Caffrey at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Grand Marquis at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA $10, 8 to 11 p.m.
- A Ferocious Jungle Cat at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Vera, Forever; Past Comfort, My Heart and Liver, 40 Open at Nomad's Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
Sunday July 29
- The Outliers at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 5 to 8 p.m.
- Weezer, The Pixies at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - lawn tickets $34.50, "Platinum" seating is $179, price points in between, 7:30 p.m.
- Divas on Fire at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - FREE, 2 to 4 p.m.