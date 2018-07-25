Much Music, Little Time

From Fayetteville to Bentonville, Winslow to Rogers, and Siloam Springs to Eureka Springs, there are plenty of opportunities to see live music this weekend.

Wednesday July 25

Dana Louise, Noah Richmond's Little Monster at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.

Thursday July 26



Mountain Sprout at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 at the door, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Memphis Strange at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Columbia Jones at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Melody Pond at The Cork and Keg (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Friday July 27



Saturday July 28



Sunday July 29

