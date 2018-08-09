Arkansas's first cohousing complex is being planned by a small working group of adherents. Called Acansa Village, the eco-friendly cohousing community will feature households which are privately owned by residents living collectively on commonly owned land.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.