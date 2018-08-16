© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fermenting Summer Garden Produce Packs Health Benefits

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 16, 2018 at 1:11 PM CDT
Cat Swenson takes a break from fermenting pickled cabbage inside the Arkansas Food Innovation Center industrial kitchen.
Cerra Bishop prepares a stainless steel fermenting vat.
Cat Swenson shows how the kitchen's industrial vegetable slicer works.
Freshly washed organic carrots are washed prior to fermenting.
Organic purple cabbage will be turned into probiotic saurkraut.
Packed Great Ferment vegetables are sold at area natural food stores and grocers.
Great Ferments proprietor Cat Swenson, who operates out of the University of Arkansas Food Innovation Center, explains how raw vegetable fermentation is a healthful alternative to traditional salt and vinegar pickling. Swenson will demonstrate the fermenting process from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Feed Communities in Springdale.

