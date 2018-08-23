© 2022 KUAF
Clinton School of Public Service Students Gather Oral Histories of Electric Cooperatives

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 23, 2018 at 12:39 PM CDT
courtesy: Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
Nearly 50 rural electric cooperative members from across Arkansas were interviewed by a team of students enrolled at the Clinton School of Public Service. In a developing documentary to be archived for public access, interviewees detail the hardships of living without electricity and the fruits of having their lives illuminated with electric power.

