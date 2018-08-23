Clinton School of Public Service Students Gather Oral Histories of Electric Cooperatives

Nearly 50 rural electric cooperative members from across Arkansas were interviewed by a team of students enrolled at the Clinton School of Public Service. In a developing documentary to be archived for public access, interviewees detail the hardships of living without electricity and the fruits of having their lives illuminated with electric power.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.