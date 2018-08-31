Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Catching Up with Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published August 31, 2018 at 1:05 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, is back after a couple of weeks away. He takes stock of some recent developments in Fort Smith that he says provide an interesting picture of the city.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton sits down with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, to discuss Iran, North Korea and Russia.
-
In his weekly conversation with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics, political writer John Brummett offers his thoughts on truth, separation of…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics about the late Senator John McCain.