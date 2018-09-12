Live Music Throughout the Listening Area
This weekend, there are opportunities to see great live music throughout the KUAF listening area.
Friday, Sep. 14
- Morgan Wallen at George's Majestic Lounge(Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Montu, Kadela at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Tiny Towns at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Arturo O'Farrill at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $50, ($40 for members), 7 to 9 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - cover at the door, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 15
- 36th Annual Winfest featuring Crescent City Combo, Randall Shreeve, The Creek Rocks, Oreo Blue, and Dylan Earl and the Reasons Why at the Winslow ball park (Winslow) - $15 adv., $20 at the gate, 12 p.m.
- Me Like Bees, JD Clayton at Garrison Commons (Fort Smith) - FREE, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings, Drawing Blanks at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Steve 'n' Seagulls at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
- Son Sin Gnero at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - FREE to youth and members ($10 for everyone else), 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 16
- Sunday Funkday at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Paper Moon Shiners at Unitarian Universalist Church (Eureka Springs) - 6 to 8 p.m.