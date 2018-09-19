Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Malaphors For Everybody!
By Katherine Shurlds
Published September 19, 2018 at 10:12 AM CDT
A malaphor is a combination of malaprop and metaphor. You don't have to be a scientific rocket to have fun with the Militant Grammarian when discussing malaphors.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
