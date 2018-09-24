© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Department of Health Offers Mold Detection and Containment FAQ

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 24, 2018 at 12:39 PM CDT
courtesy: Environmental Protection Agency
Excessive mold growing inside a house

This summer, North Arkansas College in Harrison announced it had sealed off a section of its downtown central campus facility after mold was detected in an office tower. Exposure to mold spores poses certain health risks according to the Arkansas Department of Health, which offers online guidance and containment tips.

Jacqueline Froelich
