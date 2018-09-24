Arkansas Department of Health Offers Mold Detection and Containment FAQ

This summer, North Arkansas College in Harrison announced it had sealed off a section of its downtown central campus facility after mold was detected in an office tower. Exposure to mold spores poses certain health risks according to the Arkansas Department of Health, which offers online guidance and containment tips.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.