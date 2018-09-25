Artists Awarded Fellowships Under Artists 360 Venture

A first round of fellowships has been awarded to twenty artists through the Mid-America Arts Alliance Artists 360 program. With financial support from the Walton Family Foundation, the experimental initiatve aims to support the careers of fine artists, craftspeople, writers and performers in northwest and western Arkansas. A full list of grantees and their projects can be viewed here.
