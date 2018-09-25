© 2022 KUAF
Artists Awarded Fellowships Under Artists 360 Venture

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 25, 2018 at 2:44 PM CDT
Linda Lopez stands inside the glazing room of the University of Arkansas ceramics studio where she teaches and creates stoneware sculpture.

A first round of fellowships has been awarded to twenty artists through the Mid-America Arts Alliance Artists 360 program. With financial support from the Walton Family Foundation, the experimental initiatve aims to support the careers of fine artists, craftspeople, writers and performers in northwest and western Arkansas. A full list of grantees and their projects can be viewed here.

