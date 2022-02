In the 1930s, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys played Fort Smith every two weeks. David Stricklin will discuss those gigs at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Windgate Theater on the UAFS campus. He's the son of Wills' legendary piano player Al Stricklin. Saturday night, the western swing continues with a dance at the Blue Lion, also beginning at 7:30. Both events are part of the Fort Smith Bicentennial observation.