Arkansas LGBT+ Bar Association to Offer Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic
QLaw Arkansas, The newly established Arkansas LGBT+ Bar Association, is hosting a day-long name and gender marker change clinic Saturday Oct. 13 at Artist's Laboratory Theater in Fayetteville. The free clinic, hosted in collaboration with Arkansas Trans Coalition, is for legal professionals and the public seeking to understand state rules and regulations on amending names and gender identities on birth certificates and drivers licenses.