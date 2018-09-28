© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas LGBT+ Bar Association to Offer Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 28, 2018 at 2:53 PM CDT
qlaw_gender_marker.jpg

QLaw Arkansas, The newly established Arkansas LGBT+ Bar Association, is hosting a day-long name and gender marker change clinic Saturday Oct. 13 at Artist's Laboratory Theater in Fayetteville. The free clinic, hosted in collaboration with Arkansas Trans Coalition, is for legal professionals and the public seeking to understand state rules and regulations on amending names and gender identities on birth certificates and drivers licenses.

