Thousands of Trees to be Distributed in Benton County

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 9, 2018 at 11:26 AM CDT

More than 3,000 potted trees will be distributed for free this fall in Benton County. Twenty-five species of trees will be donated to community nonprofits and residents with assistance from Arkansas forestry experts. The program is funded by a $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
