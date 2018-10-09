Thousands of Trees to be Distributed in Benton County

More than 3,000 potted trees will be distributed for free this fall in Benton County. Twenty-five species of trees will be donated to community nonprofits and residents with assistance from Arkansas forestry experts. The program is funded by a $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.
