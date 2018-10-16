More Independent Caregivers Provide At-Home Elder Care

A growing workforce of independent elder care companions and assistants are helping aging Arkansans to remain at home. Choosing the right caregiver, who has received proper training, takes certain insight. We hear from a few independent caregivers about what services they provide for their clients and what special considerations and training are necessary for providing elder care.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.