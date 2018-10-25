An exhibition of dozens of portraits by artist John Rankine will open Nov. 1 at Brews in Eureka Springs. The exhibit, titled "Men With Earrings" features portraits of diverse residents who identify as male posing in vintage clip-on earrings. We get a preview of the exhibit.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.