First African-American Candidate in County History Runs for Harrison City Council

Incumbent Republican alderman Heath Kirkpatrick is being challenged by civil rights activist Daniella Scott, founder of the progressive protest group, Boone County Indivisible. If elected, Scott will be the first African-American to hold political office in Boone County, where a violent ethnic cleansing occured more than a century ago.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.