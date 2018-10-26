© 2022 KUAF
First African-American Candidate in County History Runs for Harrison City Council

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 26, 2018 at 4:37 PM CDT
Incumbent Republican alderman Heath Kirkpatrick is being challenged by civil rights activist Daniella Scott, founder of the progressive protest group, Boone County Indivisible. If elected, Scott will be the first African-American to hold political office in Boone County, where a violent ethnic cleansing occured more than a century ago.

