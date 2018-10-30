Bicentennial of First Ozarks Wilderness Scientific Expedition

Early American anthropologist, geographer and geologist, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft was among the first Anglo-Americans to explore and document the Ozark Highlands frontier in the early 1800s. We explore Schoolcraft’s daily journal of his three-month long expedition, which remains a fascinating and invaluable record.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.