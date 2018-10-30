© 2022 KUAF
Bicentennial of First Ozarks Wilderness Scientific Expedition

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 30, 2018 at 4:35 PM CDT
Courtesy: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, circa 1847

Early American anthropologist, geographer and geologist, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft was among the first Anglo-Americans to explore and document the Ozark Highlands frontier in the early 1800s. We explore Schoolcraft’s daily journal of his three-month long expedition, which remains a fascinating and invaluable record.

