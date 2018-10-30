© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Protected Bike Lane Installed in Springdale

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 30, 2018 at 4:21 PM CDT
1 of 2
Volunteers and Springdale city workers collaborate with Bike NWA to paint protected bike lanes along Holcomb Street.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
The protected bike lanes include designated painted areas and will also feature "armadillos" that will create a physical buffer zone between vehicles and cyclists.
Z. Sitek

This week, volunteers and city of Springdale workers are helping BikeNWA install a mile-long protect bike lane pilot project. The project aims to connect more neighborhoods to downtown Springdale and the Razorback Regional Greenway.

Ozarks at Large Stories Cycling
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams