New Protected Bike Lane Installed in Springdale
1 of 2
Volunteers and Springdale city workers collaborate with Bike NWA to paint protected bike lanes along Holcomb Street.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
The protected bike lanes include designated painted areas and will also feature "armadillos" that will create a physical buffer zone between vehicles and cyclists.
Z. Sitek
This week, volunteers and city of Springdale workers are helping BikeNWA install a mile-long protect bike lane pilot project. The project aims to connect more neighborhoods to downtown Springdale and the Razorback Regional Greenway.