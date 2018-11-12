© 2022 KUAF
Collaboration Results in New Oklahoma Medical College

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 12, 2018 at 11:51 AM CST
A conceptual drawing of the OSU/Cherokee Nation College of Osteopathic Medicine, scheduled to open in 2020.

The Center for Health Sciences at Oklahoma State University has announced plans to establish a College of Osteopathic Medicine. The college will be established at the Cherokee Nation, making it the first tribally-affiliated medical school in the country.

