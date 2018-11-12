Collaboration Results in New Oklahoma Medical College

The Center for Health Sciences at Oklahoma State University has announced plans to establish a College of Osteopathic Medicine. The college will be established at the Cherokee Nation, making it the first tribally-affiliated medical school in the country.
