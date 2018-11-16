Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jazz Trio Releases New Album
Published November 16, 2018 at 12:14 PM CST
Tonight, the Roby Pantall Jazz Trio will officially release a new CD titled
Fly Me To the Moon. Roby Pantall came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio this week to talk about the new album and about his guitar playing.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Today, we hear from local jazz guitarist Roby Pantall about how he started playing guitar. The Roby Pantall Jazz Trio's new CD Fly Me To the Moon will be…