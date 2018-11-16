© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Jazz Trio Releases New Album

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 16, 2018 at 12:14 PM CST

Tonight, the Roby Pantall Jazz Trio will officially release a new CD titled Fly Me To the Moon. Roby Pantall came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio this week to talk about the new album and about his guitar playing.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content