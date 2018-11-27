Exploring the History of African-American Education in Arkansas

A new traveling exhibit is being curated about the history of African-American education in Arkansas. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock is curating the exhibit. Organizers are asking the public to submit oral histories, written accounts, artifacts and other memorabilia to help reconstruct the little-known part of Arkansas history.
