Exploring the History of African-American Education in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 27, 2018 at 2:07 PM CST

A new traveling exhibit is being curated about the history of African-American education in Arkansas. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock is curating the exhibit. Organizers are asking the public to submit oral histories, written accounts, artifacts and other memorabilia to help reconstruct the little-known part of Arkansas history.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
