Medical Marijuana Implementation Moves Forward
Published November 30, 2018 at 2:02 PM CST
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics gives us an update on medical marijuana in Arkansas, the closure of First Tee in Fort Smith and more.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.