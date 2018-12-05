Music for a Wintry Weekend
This weekend, there are opportunities to catch a cornucopia of rock and roll, folk, blues and more.
Thursday, Dec. 6
- Mountebank (ATX), Moonsong at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, doors at 8 p.m.
- Achi at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7
- Route 358 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Honeyjack at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Melody Pond at The Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Baub Eis Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Eric Matthews Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Maxine's Live (Hot Springs) - 9 p.m.
Saturday Dec 8
- Smokey Folk at Smokre and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - no cover, 10 p.m.
- Josh Hoyer and Soul Collossal at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Brian Martin at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Isayah's All-Stars at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 9
- Todd Snider, Jesse Aycock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.