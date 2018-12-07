New Food Pantry to Open in Fort Smith

Antioch Youth and Family has fed the poor in Fort Smith for two decades. To accommodate a growing need in the community, the nonprofit is opening a new food pantry, which will feature a food court and a culinary kitchen, where families can learn how to prepare healthy, low-cost meals.
