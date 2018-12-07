© 2022 KUAF
New Food Pantry to Open in Fort Smith

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 7, 2018 at 12:10 PM CST
Project manager, Ken Kupchick, stands with Antioch Youth & Family founder and director Charolette Tidwell, outside the nonprofit’s new community pantry.";

Antioch Youth and Family has fed the poor in Fort Smith for two decades. To accommodate a growing need in the community, the nonprofit is opening a new food pantry, which will feature a food court and a culinary kitchen, where families can learn how to prepare healthy, low-cost meals.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
