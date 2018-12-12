Organization Preserves Natural Urban Landscapes

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 12, 2018 at 12:10 PM CST
fayetteville_natural_heritage_association.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

The Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association was founded in 2003. Since then, the organization has worked to preserve hundreds of acres of urban forest and prairies. We speak with a couple of the association's members to learn more about the organization's work.

