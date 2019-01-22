© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Recycling, Trash Disposal Fees Set to Rise

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 22, 2019 at 1:48 PM CST
Rates for recycling and trash disposal will increase this spring in Fayetteville. We speak with city waste reduction officials to learn how the increased fees are aimed at increasing services and decreasing the amount of waste taken to the landfill.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
