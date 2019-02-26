Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Politicians Change Minds on Taxes
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published February 26, 2019 at 1:40 PM CST
This week, political writer John Brummett ponders proposed increases of some types of taxes in Arkansas. He talks with Roby Brock, from our content partner Talk Business and Politics.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
