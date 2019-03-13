A Smorgasboard of Music Throughout the Region
The next few days features plenty of funk, electro-pop, rock and songwriter folk throughout the region.
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Lucero, Jamie Lou and the Hulabaloo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25, 8:30 p.m.
Wonderfuzz at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 14
Dead Rider, Locate S,1 and Ankle Pop at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 at the door, 9 p.m.
The Wirms, Musclegoose, The Stools at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Speak-Easy at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Emily Rowland at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Khya Carson at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 5:30 p.m.
Whispering Willows at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
Jerrod Nieman at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $15 to $20, 8 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 15
Henna Roso, Branjae at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines trailside (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Patient Eyes at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
Eric Miller at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
2shock at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
Hosty at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 16
The Poggs, Will Brand and the Rubber Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
Royal Wade Kimes at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $22, 7 p.m.
GUTA at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
Emily Rowland at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Red Oak Ruse at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Southern Avenue at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
Jesse Dean and Co. at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - $8, 7 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 17
The 1-Oz Jig, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 9 p.m.