© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Bond Projects Depend on Outcome of Ballot Question One

KUAF
Published March 25, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT
1 of 2
Image of the sample ballot for Question One.
Courtesy
2 of 2
Image of the sample ballot for Question Two.
Courtesy

Early voting begins in just more than a week for a special bond election in Fayetteville. While voters will be asked ten questions on the ballot, nine of them are dependant upon passage of the first measure on the ballot. We speak with Fayetteville's finance director to learn more about how the bonds would work if approved by voters.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories early votingElections