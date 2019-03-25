Fayetteville Bond Projects Depend on Outcome of Ballot Question One
Early voting begins in just more than a week for a special bond election in Fayetteville. While voters will be asked ten questions on the ballot, nine of them are dependant upon passage of the first measure on the ballot. We speak with Fayetteville's finance director to learn more about how the bonds would work if approved by voters.