A Gathering for Climate Change Awareness

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 18, 2019 at 2:18 PM CDT

People will gather simultaneously in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro and Little Rock on April 27 for the Arkansas Citizens’ Climate League Arkansas Climate Accord. Shelly Buonaiuto is helping organize the Fayetteville version of the event this year, and she says the sessions serve as both informational exchanges and fundraisers. Money raised this year helps members of the Arkansas Citizens Climate League go to Washington, D.C. to meet with members of the state’s congressional delegation.

