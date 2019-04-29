© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Planned Community Designed to Ease Affordable Housing Deficit

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 29, 2019 at 12:16 PM CDT
villages_of_carroll_county_0.jpg
Former Mayor Charlie Reece stands outside Green Forest's new city hall and police department complex which, as mayor, he facilitated development.

Former Green Forest Mayor Charlie Reece will soon break ground on a multi-use, grid-tied solar energy housing development in Green Forest. There are also plans for replicating the Villages of Carroll County in Berryville and Eureka Springs. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
