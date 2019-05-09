Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
An Eclipse to Remember
Published May 9, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT
A hundred years ago, astronomers wanted to use a total eclipse to test Einstein's most famous theory. Dan Kenneflick has written a new book, No Shadow of a Doubt: The 1919 Eclipse That Confirmed Einstein's Theory of Relativity, about the science behind the effort.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.