An Eclipse to Remember

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 9, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT
An image of the 1919 eclipse, taken at Principe, an island off the coast of Africa.

A hundred years ago, astronomers wanted to use a total eclipse to test Einstein's most famous theory. Dan Kenneflick has written a new book, No Shadow of a Doubt: The 1919 Eclipse That Confirmed Einstein's Theory of Relativity, about the science behind the effort.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
