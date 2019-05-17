Agency Assists Arkansas Childcare Centers with Emergency Planning

The nonprofit ChildCare Aware of Northwest Arkansas, headquartered in Rogers, educates and trains childcare facility staff how to prepare for an array of emergencies. Springdale Early Learning Academy West, one among hundreds of childcare centers now certified, shows us the drill.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.