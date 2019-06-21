Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Opera in the Ozarks Season Begins
Published June 21, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT
The 69th season for Opera in the Ozarks begins tonight. Becca Martin-Brown, from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says it is a highlight of the weekend.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
