Les Misérables Comes Back to the WAC
Published June 19, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT
The epic musical Les Misérables returns to the Walton Arts Center this week. Mary Kate Moore, who plays Fantine in this tour, tells us what it means to be part of the production. Performances continue through Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
