United Federal Credit Union Expands NWA Footprint
Published July 11, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT
In today’s
report, Paul Gatling discusses the expansion of United Federal Credit Union in the region with long-time mortgage lender Scott Jeffus, who has been hired to be the company’s Director of Mortgage Sales in Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
