The Militant Grammarian Takes Your Questions
Published October 8, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, answers some of your questions about language.
We go back to 2018 for a conversation with our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, about obscure names for turns of speech.
Dates like today, 9-16-19, can be written as palindromes, which means a word, phrase or sequence that reads the same backward as forward. To honor the…
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back. This week she has a new collection of words that might confuse many of us.
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us distinguish between three words that all sound the same.
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says there are words that have confused her in the past and there are plenty that confuse her still.